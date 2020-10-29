Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,450 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last 90 days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens cut shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

