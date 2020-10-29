Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Newell Brands by 54.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 510,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Newell Brands by 48.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

