Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,123 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 786,053 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 479,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 538,215 shares during the period.

ITB opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

