Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $728,000 Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after buying an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

