Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 452 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,455 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 920,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $271,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

EXC opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

