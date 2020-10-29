Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.82. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

