Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 7,470 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

