Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 5,355 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

