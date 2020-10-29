Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

