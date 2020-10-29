LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 120.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.00% of Ultra Clean worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,901 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 690.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 135,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $418,184.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,324.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $1,666,036. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $874.26 million, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

