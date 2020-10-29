BT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,878.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

