Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,878.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

