Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 13,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,878.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

