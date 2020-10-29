Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 13,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,878.68.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
