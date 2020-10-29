Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,584.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,169.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,878.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

