Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,878.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

