Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 7.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 13,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,169.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2,878.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

