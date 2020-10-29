Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,878.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,584.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

