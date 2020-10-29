Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management Sells 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,584.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,169.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,878.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

