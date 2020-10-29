Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atlantic Trust LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,584.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,169.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,878.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

