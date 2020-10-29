NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 190,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

