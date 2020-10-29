Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Buys 179 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2,878.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,584.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

