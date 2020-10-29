Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) vs. Juniper Networks (OTCMKTS:JNPR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Invent Ventures alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invent Ventures and Juniper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 3 8 8 0 2.26

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Invent Ventures and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 7.89% 8.71% 4.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Juniper Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invent Ventures and Juniper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 1.53 $345.00 million $1.21 16.93

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

Invent Ventures has a beta of 10.39, indicating that its share price is 939% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Invent Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and mist access points, which provide wireless access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated firewall and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Contrail Insights, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds; and Marvis Actions and AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues across the information technology, domains and automatically resolves issues. Additionally, the company provides technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Invent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.