Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

