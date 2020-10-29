iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

