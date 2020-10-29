Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after buying an additional 825,460 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in GDS by 58.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after buying an additional 775,707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -193.51 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

