Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,755 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 682,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,312,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,266,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,458,000 after purchasing an additional 385,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

