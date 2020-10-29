Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

