Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 50 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23,777.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 699,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 696,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,908,000 after buying an additional 86,864 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $5,857,000.

IYH stock opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.49. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $236.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

