Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 13,525 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 153.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

