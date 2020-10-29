Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $842,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

