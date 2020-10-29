Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $222.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

