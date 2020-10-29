Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 40 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,605.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,741.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,668.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.