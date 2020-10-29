Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,433 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

