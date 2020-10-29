Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of KMI opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.