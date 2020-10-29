Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $923,000 Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

