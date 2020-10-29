Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $101,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,320 shares of company stock valued at $199,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

