Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 139 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Paychex by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,092,000 after buying an additional 55,613 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold a total of 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.