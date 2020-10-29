Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 139 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Paychex by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,092,000 after buying an additional 55,613 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold a total of 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trane Technologies plc Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
Trane Technologies plc Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 50 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 50 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report