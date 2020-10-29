Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,350 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

