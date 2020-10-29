Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 896 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.59.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

