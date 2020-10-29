Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIT opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

