Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,105 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

