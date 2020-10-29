Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after buying an additional 1,198,307 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Western Digital by 3,776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 445,996 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,003.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 361,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,113,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

