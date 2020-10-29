Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at about $296,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

