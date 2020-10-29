Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,774 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $24.45 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

