Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 987 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

