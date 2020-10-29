Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 840 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,048,000 after purchasing an additional 138,715 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,717,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,375,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after acquiring an additional 336,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 146,176 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after acquiring an additional 873,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

