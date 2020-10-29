Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 1,030,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after acquiring an additional 674,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 486,586 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

