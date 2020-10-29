Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 12,500 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.47% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,958.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BATRA stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.