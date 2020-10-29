Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 78.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

