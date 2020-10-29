Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

DVN opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.